OnePlus TV will be thinner than OnePlus 8 series, reveals Pete Lau

OnePlus is all set to launch its new series on Smart TVs in India on July 2. Now, just ahead of launch, the company has revealed that the upcoming Smart TVs will feature ultra-thin design and more.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told Android Central that the upcoming Smart TV will come with ultra-thin design. The Smart TV will feature a 6.9mm ultra-thin body, making it thinner than the flagship OnePlus 8 series.

Lau further revealed that the upcoming Smart TV will deliver deeper bass. He added that the speakers had an innovative acoustic arrangement where they were rotated by 90 degrees. This allowed the brand to fit two large full-range speakers on the Smart TV. Lau says that the upcoming OnePlus Smart TV will offer 50 per cent deeper bass.

He further revealed that the upcoming OnePlus TVs will come with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The report further highlights that the upcoming Smart TV will come with a carbon fibre pattern at the back, similar to the one present in the OnePlus Q1 series. “Creating the unique carbon fibre back for the new OnePlus TVs is a great example of the attention we give to little details that make up a whole, ensuring premium quality that has now come to be synonymous with the brand,” he added.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has announced that its upcoming TVs are now listed for pre-booking on Amazon India. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV models will get extended warranty for two years from Acko general insurance company.

To be eligible for this offer, the customer has to pre-book OnePlus TV before July 2 by paying Rs 1,000. The pre-booking offer is already live and will continue till July 2. The warranty plan by Acko is priced at Rs 2,999 but with the introductory offer, you can get it for Rs 1,000.