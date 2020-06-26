Advertisement

Spotify is now available on Amazon Echo devices in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 26, 2020 2:27 pm

Latest News

The company has also detailed a list of voice commands for different features.
Advertisement

Spotify has partnered with Amazon to bring its popular music streaming service with Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in India. The company has also detailed a list of voice commands for different features. 

 

The company has revealed that Spotify on Amazon Alexa will be limited to Amazon Echo devices and it will be soon available to other Amazon-enabled devices including FireTV and more. In order to set up Spotify on Amazon Alexa, users need to go to the Alexa app and go to Settings > Music > Link New Service and then select Spotify. Users will need to then login Spotify with username and password. 

 

The company has also introduced a new range of voice commands for Amazon Alexa. Here is the list of all the voice commands:

 

Advertisement

Playlists

 

“Alexa, play my Daily Mix 1 on Spotify”

“Alexa, play Bollywood Acoustic on Spotify”

“Alexa, play Chai & Classics on Spotify”

“Alexa, play my <name> playlist from Spotify”



“Alexa, play Street Dancer 3D songs on Spotify”

“Alexa, play Kabir Singh songs on Spotify”

 

Songs

 

“Alexa, play Malang on Spotify”

“Alexa, play Dance Monkey on Spotify”

 

Artists

 

“Alexa, play Badshah songs on Spotify”

 

Artist Radio

 

“Alexa, play A R Rahman Radio on Spotify”

 

Genres

 

“Alexa, play chill tracks on Spotify”

 

Music Alarm

 

“Alexa, set alarm for 6 AM with meditation music on Spotify”

 

Spotify Connect

 

“Alexa, Spotify Connect on Kitchen Echo”

 

Amazon Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition launched in India

Amazon Echo Auto launched in India for Rs 4,999

Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India for Rs 12,999

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Spotify Amazon Alexa Spotify Amazon Echo Amazon Echo Amazon

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google will now auto-delete user data after 18 months

WhatsApp animated stickers to launch soon

Paytm Postpaid gives easy access to credit of up to a lakh to Indians

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review
Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more
Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies