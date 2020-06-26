Spotify is now available on Amazon Echo devices in India

The company has also detailed a list of voice commands for different features.

Spotify has partnered with Amazon to bring its popular music streaming service with Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in India. The company has also detailed a list of voice commands for different features.

The company has revealed that Spotify on Amazon Alexa will be limited to Amazon Echo devices and it will be soon available to other Amazon-enabled devices including FireTV and more. In order to set up Spotify on Amazon Alexa, users need to go to the Alexa app and go to Settings > Music > Link New Service and then select Spotify. Users will need to then login Spotify with username and password.

The company has also introduced a new range of voice commands for Amazon Alexa. Here is the list of all the voice commands:

Playlists

“Alexa, play my Daily Mix 1 on Spotify”

“Alexa, play Bollywood Acoustic on Spotify”

“Alexa, play Chai & Classics on Spotify”

“Alexa, play my <name> playlist from Spotify”







“Alexa, play Street Dancer 3D songs on Spotify”

“Alexa, play Kabir Singh songs on Spotify”

Songs

“Alexa, play Malang on Spotify”

“Alexa, play Dance Monkey on Spotify”

Artists

“Alexa, play Badshah songs on Spotify”

Artist Radio

“Alexa, play A R Rahman Radio on Spotify”

Genres

“Alexa, play chill tracks on Spotify”

Music Alarm

“Alexa, set alarm for 6 AM with meditation music on Spotify”

Spotify Connect

“Alexa, Spotify Connect on Kitchen Echo”