Official: A Samsung Ultra Foldable is Coming

A new Samsung Ultra Foldable has just been teased by the Korean smartphone maker, which could potentially be called the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, going by Samsung’s previous naming schemes. Samsung is promising an “Ultra-experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor.”

The announcement came through Samsung’s newsroom, where a video of a shadowed foldable was also posted, confirming it’s a foldable and not a bar smartphone. The device will likely launch later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the rumoured Z Flip 7 FE. There have been no major leaks regarding this new Samsung Ultra Foldable so far. However, it is possible it could draw inspiration from last year’s Samsung Z Fold Special Edition that was a Korea and China-exclusive device.

“Squeeze onto a crowded subway train for your evening commute with the device folded in hand and use voice controls to have AI find you the perfect restaurant and text your dining companion. Finish off that unsent work email during the ride, then use the powerful camera to commemorate your night out. AI-powered tools enable all-day messaging, browsing and gaming on the go, so you can focus on your life—all without weighing you down,” said Samsung in its announcement.

“With industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimised for the foldable format, it’s what users have come to expect from Galaxy Ultra,” it added.

Samsung’s new foldables are expected to make their debut at an in-person event in New York in early July. However, it is unclear whether the Ultra foldable will see a global launch or will be limited to select regions.