According to the latest reports online, Samsung may have finalised the Chipset for Galaxy Z Flip 7 and it looks the brand is turning towards its own Exynos due to Qualcomm’s rising prices for its processors. Here’s everything to know about the development regarding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7.

As per The Chosun Daily, Samsung has completed preparations to integrate the Exynos 2500—developed by its System LSI division—into the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is scheduled to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July. Mass production of the device is set to begin in May, and the company is expected to secure over 200,000 units in initial inventory by the end of June.

Samsung has chosen its own Exynos 2500 chipset for Galaxy Z Flip 7 after momths of tossing between its own Processor and Qualcomm’s flagship chip. The reason behind the move is that Qualcomm has raised its pricing for the chipsets by more than 20% annually. It seems like that cost could be too high for Samsung to sell the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a reasonable price.

Read More: Report: Samsung to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 with One UI 8

Samsung is also compromising on the yield rate with the Exynos 2500 which stands at about 20% to 40% whereas the company generally starts full-scale mass production only when yields reach at least 60%. Whether this will take a hit on the device’s performance, only time will tell. On the other hand, the company will continue to use a Qualcomm processor for its Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Back last month, it was reported that a Z Flip 7 with a Snapdragon chip had passed internal testing, which comfirms that Samsung’s decision to opt for Exynos is a recent one. ““The relatively smaller shipment volumes of foldable phones, compared to the Galaxy S series, also made it easier to opt for Exynos,” one of the sources familiar with the development told the publication. The renders for the device have been leaked already, suggesting the company is reworking the device’s cover display.