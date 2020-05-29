Advertisement

Mubadala Investment Company reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to invest Rs 7,576 crores

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 10:32 am

Latest News

Mubadala Investment Company is looking to invest Rs 7,576 crores or $1 billion in Jio Platforms.
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is reportedly in talks with Reliance Industries to invest in Reliance Jio Platforms. The company is planning to invest in the company pretty soon. 

 

As per a report by Reuters, three sources have confirmed that Mubadala Investment Company is looking to invest Rs 7,576 crores or $1 billion in Jio Platforms. "Clearly Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Mubadala said in an email to Reuters. Reliance Jio Platforms has already secured Rs 78,562 crores of investment from different investors including Facebook. 

 

Previously, KKR, a leading global investment firm, has revealed that it will invest in Jio Platforms. The company will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms. The investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

 

General Atlantic, a leading growth equity firm, invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34 per cent stakes. US-based Vista Equity Partners Ltd has announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms.

 

Facebook acquired a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. This makes Facebook Jio Platform largest minority shareholder and it is said to be to the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company. 

 

The second investment came from Silver Lake Partners that invested in the company for Rs 5,655 crore. The company has revealed that the investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

 

