Moto G45 5G Listing on Flipkart, Motorola Website Misleading: Here’s Why

Motorola has been consistently releasing new smartphones in India, and although such errors are unexpected from them, it appears the brand has provided misleading information on both their website and the Flipkart listing for their newly launched Moto G45 5G.

On Motorola’s own website, the specs page of the Moto G45 5G claims that it supports NFC, and so does the Flipkart listing of the device. However, because we have the Moto G45 5G with us, we can confirm that the handset doesn’t support NFC.

Moto G45 5G listing on Motorola website

There’s another error on Motorola’s website with Moto G45 5G’s listing, where the second camera is mentioned as an 8MP macro sensor, while it’s a 2MP macro sensor.

Moto G45 5G listing on Flipkart

We have dropped a mail to Motorola regarding the error and we’ll be updating the story once we receive a reply from the brand. As we mentioned, we don’t expect Motorola to make such mistakes. Whatever the case may be, it should be rectified at the earliest, as such information is misleading for the end-consumer and could hamper the brand’s reputation going forward.

The Moto G45 5G launched in India on August 21 and will go on sale in the country from August 28. It is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 12,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim.

Recently, OnePlus faced criticism for a similar mistake on their website related to the OnePlus 12R. The brand apologised and corrected the mistake on its website where it had to change the OnePlus 12R 256GB model storage version from UFS 4.0 to UFS 3.1. Not only that, but the company also offered a full refund to buyers who bought the said variant of the device.