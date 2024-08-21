Motorola Razr 50 India Launch: Everything You Need to Know

Motorola launched the Razr 40 in India last year as one of the cheapest flip-style foldable smartphones of the country. It then launched Razr 50 series earlier this year but only brought the Ultra model to India until now, when the brand has teased the India launch of the vanilla Motorola Razr 50 model.

Motorola Razr 50: India Launch Teased

Motorola teased the India launch of the Razr 50 on X, with a video showcasing the device and the caption stating, “Keep a look out for the latest smartphone with a massive external display. We bet you’re going to love this.” There’s no exact date given by the brand as to when the foldable is launching but we suspect it could happen by the end of this month or early next month.

Motorola Razr 50: Specifications

The Razr 50 sports a 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display which supports 10-120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView LTPS AMOLED cover display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1700 nits peak brightness, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on Hello UI based on Android 14. For optics, there’s a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers that suppprt Dolby Atmos. The device is also IPX8 rated and is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Motorola Razr 50: India Price (Expected)

Considering the Razr 40 began at Rs 59,999 in India and the latestRazr 50 Ultra has a price tag of Rs 99,999, we expect Motorola to price the Razr 50 somewhere between Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000. However, this is just a speculation on the basis of brand’s past pricing trends and we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Motorola.