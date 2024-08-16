  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Motorola
  4. Moto G45 5G

Moto G45 5G

Moto G45 5G
Moto G45 5G
Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 4, 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.5-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Moto G45 5G sports a 6.5-inch 120Hz display with an HD+ Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor.

It further gets a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing camera for selfies. The device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC paired with 128GB storage that’ll be expandable up to 1TB. The handset will come in two RAM variants, one with 4GB and one with 8GB.

The G45 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W TurboPower fast wired charging. There will be a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, while the second sensor is an 8MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

It will run on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 1 major OS upgrade and 3 years of security patches. The device also gets features like Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, Smart Connect, and support for 13 5G bands. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP52 rated.

Moto G45 5G Specs

Moto G45 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, Viva Magenta

Moto G45 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 3
Device Back Vegan Leather

Moto G45 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Moto G45 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Phone RAM 4 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Moto G45 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX 5.0

Moto G45 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 8MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

Moto G45 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G45 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G45 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP52

More Smartphones from Motorola

Latest News & Updates

Search

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.