The Moto G45 5G sports a 6.5-inch 120Hz display with an HD+ Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor.

It further gets a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing camera for selfies. The device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC paired with 128GB storage that’ll be expandable up to 1TB. The handset will come in two RAM variants, one with 4GB and one with 8GB.

The G45 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W TurboPower fast wired charging. There will be a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, while the second sensor is an 8MP f/2.4 macro sensor.

It will run on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 1 major OS upgrade and 3 years of security patches. The device also gets features like Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, Smart Connect, and support for 13 5G bands. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP52 rated.