The Moto G45 5G sports a 6.5-inch 120Hz display with an HD+ Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor.
It further gets a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing camera for selfies. The device is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC paired with 128GB storage that’ll be expandable up to 1TB. The handset will come in two RAM variants, one with 4GB and one with 8GB.
The G45 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W TurboPower fast wired charging. There will be a dual rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, while the second sensor is an 8MP f/2.4 macro sensor.
It will run on Android 14 out of the box, and will get 1 major OS upgrade and 3 years of security patches. The device also gets features like Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio, Smart Connect, and support for 13 5G bands. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP52 rated.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Brilliant Blue, Brilliant Green, Viva Magenta
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.5
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, MyUX 5.0
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS, PDAF + 8MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP52