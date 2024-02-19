Trust Building Measure: OnePlus 12R Buyers Offered Full Refund

In an effort to address a recent oversight, OnePlus has announced that buyers of the higher storage configuration of the OnePlus 12R smartphone can now seek a full refund until mid-March. The company admitted to mistakenly listing the handset with UFS 4.0 storage instead of the intended UFS 3.1, which is consistent with the base storage option. Launched in tandem with the flagship OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and storage options of up to 256GB.

Details Unveiled by OnePlus President and COO

Clarifying the situation further, Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, reiterated the company’s stance on the matter. Liu assured affected customers that those who purchased the 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12R are entitled to a full refund until March 16. Additionally, Liu emphasized that OnePlus’s customer service teams are fully briefed on the situation and ready to assist customers accordingly.

Refund Process Explained

According to Liu’s statement, buyers seeking a refund must contact OnePlus’ customer service to initiate the process. This one-month refund window, ending on March 16, allows buyers to return their OnePlus 12R handsets.

OnePlus 12R: A Bridge Between Affordability and Flagship Features

Introduced in global markets and India just last month, the OnePlus 12R ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box. It showcases a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera and Battery Specs

The OnePlus 12R boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera, which features a Sony IMX890 sensor. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel Macro lens to complement the primary camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a strong 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Take Away

OnePlus’ decision to offer full refunds demonstrates its commitment to customer satisfaction and transparency. The company’s swift response to rectify the situation underscores its dedication to maintaining trust and reliability among its user base.