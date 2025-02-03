Honor X9c 5G India Launch Confirmed

The Honor X9c 5G India launch has been confirmed and it should take place as soon as this month. The X9c 5G debuted in international markets back in November of last year. Furthermore, it was leaked at that time that the device would come to India by early 2025 and that indeed seems to be the case.

Honor X9c 5G India Launch

The India launch of the mid-ranger by Honor was confirmed through an Amazon microsite. The microsite shows a banner with the X9c 5G in the Titanium Purple colour. In Malaysia, the device was launched in two additional colours including Jade Cyan and Titanium Black as well. While the launch date is yet to be officially confirmed, tipster Paras Guglani says it is set for February 15.

As for the expected price, the X9c 5G should launch around the same price point as the Honor X9b 5G from last year, which began at Rs 25,999. In Malaysia, the Honor X9c starts at MYR 1,499 (approx Rs 28,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB version is priced at MYR 1,699 (approx Rs 32,500).

Honor X9c 5G: Specifications

Honor X9c 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 4000 nits peak brightness, 437 ppi, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

Honor X9c has a dual rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens with OIS, and a 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor. On the front, the device is equipped with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 6600mAh battery with 66W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and stereo speakers as well.