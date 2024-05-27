  1. Home
Honor 200 Pro 5G

Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.78-inch, 2700 x 1224 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 12MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5200mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Honor 200 Pro sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED HDR display with 1.5K resolution (1224 x 2700 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor 200 Pro 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor paired with a 3D depth camera.

The handset is backed up by a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support and 66W wireless charging support. The handset boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, v5.3, and a USB port. The device gets stereo speakers, an IR Blaster and is IP55 rated as well.

Honor 200 Pro 5G Specs

Honor 200 Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Black, Blue, Pink, White

Honor 200 Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Honor 200 Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2700 x 1224 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 437

Honor 200 Pro 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor 200 Pro 5G Software

OS & UI Magic OS 8.0, Android 14

Honor 200 Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor, OIS, + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 50MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor, OIS
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 50MP f/2.1 sensor + 3D depth camera

Honor 200 Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5200
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 66W
Reverse Charging

Honor 200 Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Honor 200 Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP55

