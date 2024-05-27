Honor 200 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED HDR display with 1.5K resolution (1224 x 2700 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor 200 Pro 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor paired with a 3D depth camera.

The handset is backed up by a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support and 66W wireless charging support. The handset boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers, an IR Blaster and is IP55 rated as well.