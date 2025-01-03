HTech Releases Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 for Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G in India: Check Full Changelog

HTech has announced the release of Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 for Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G in India. The update not only enhances the smoothness of the handset, but also brings a set of AI features amongst others. Some first-party apps by Honor have also gotten a refreshed design. Here are the full details of the update.

Honor detailed the changelog of MagicOS 9.0 for Honor Magic 6 Pro with version 9.0.0.131 (C185E10R2P2) via a Magicnation post, and it is as follows:

Smoothness

This update revolutionizes the fluidity and responsiveness of your phone with enhanced animations and system performance.

User-Centered Animation:

Long-take animations ensure smooth transitions between pages, such as in the Notification Centre, Control Centre, media cards, and call notifications.

Touch-feedback animations provide noticeable responses in scenarios like the Home screen, Global Search, Notification Centre, and Control Centre.

Snap animation offers a satisfying sense of completion when dragging apps to folders or accessing the Password screen.

Optimized spatial hierarchy animations maintain consistency when entering or exiting apps.

Parallel operation animations enhance App startup and exit, delivering a seamless experience.

System Smoothness:

Optimized system load at startup ensures improved performance after updates and restarts.

Refreshed System

Your phone’s interface gets a makeover for improved usability and personalization.

New Interaction:

Updated color schemes and layouts for apps like Calendar and Notes give a fresh, modern look while enhancing usability.

Personalized Home Screen:

Pinch with two fingers on the Home screen or lock screen to access personalization options. Choose trendy themes, and customize the style, color, size, and shape of icons to make your Home screen unique.

Camera Enhancements:

Fan-Shaped Zoom: This improves the Zoom experience, making it more intuitive.

Simplified Toolbar: Functions like AI Photography and video Resolution adjustments are now easier to access, with a cleaner, more organized camera interface.

HONOR AI

AI Translate:

Interpreter Mode: Ideal for meetings or lectures, this feature provides real-time translations for seamless communication.

Loop Recording Mode: Translate conversations in real-time without tapping repeatedly. Enable it by navigating to Settings > HONOR AI > AI Translate > Home screen shortcut.

Magic Portal:

Knock and draw a circle with your knuckle to open the Magic Portal, providing quick access to services like Google Translate, Google Search, YouTube, TikTok, and Booking.

AI Office

HONOR Notes:

Record notes, use voice-to-text, and access real-time translations to streamline productivity.

More Optimizations



HONOR Eye Comfort Display:

The AI Defocus Display reduces transient myopia through defocus stimulation. Enable it via Settings > HONOR Eye Comfort Display > Defocus Eyecare.

Personal Hotspot:

Share your hotspot using a QR code by going to Settings > Mobile Network > Personal Hotspot > Turn it on > Scan to connect.

Set inactivity durations for automatic hotspot switch-off through Settings > Mobile Network > Personal Hotspot > More > Duration.

Audio Improvements:

AI Dual-Path Noise Reduction minimizes background noise for clearer calls. Enable it via Settings > Accessibility Features > Call Enhancement > AI Noise Cancellation.

Enhanced Display:

The Super Dynamic Vivid Display improves light and shadow effects when watching HD videos. Activate it in Settings > Display & Brightness > Video Enhancer > Super Dynamic Display.

Improved Touch:

Rainproof Touch ensures stability in all conditions.

Upgraded System Apps:

The Smart Remote app now includes a timer for air conditioners and supports controlling electric fans.

Communication Enhancements:

Optimized cellular self-healing improves network performance in some scenarios.

Battery Life:

Multi-dimensional battery optimization provides power-saving suggestions and one-tap solutions for extended battery life. Access it via Settings > Battery > Battery Optimization.

The Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 for Honor Magic 6 Pro could be rolling out in batches, which means the update might take a few days to reach your unit. However, you can check for updates by going to Settings > System > System Update and download the update if it’s available.