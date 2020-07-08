Advertisement

Jio Platforms receives Rs 43,574 crore from Jaadhu Holdings

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 1:48 pm

Latest News

Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Jaadhu Holdings following which Jaadhu Holdings holds 9.99% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms.

Jio Platforms has now received the subscription amount of ₹43,574 crore from Jaadhu Holdings LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Facebook Inc). This comes after Jio announced that Intel Capital, investment arm of Intel Corporation will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms.

In a statement to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said, “We hereby inform that, after receipt of all requisite approvals, Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (Reliance Industries), today received the subscription amount of Rs43,574 Crore from Jaadhu Holdings, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook Inc). Jio Platforms Limited has allotted equity shares to Jaadhu Holdings following which Jaadhu Holdings holds 9.99% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms Limited.”

Jio Platforms has allotted equity shares to Jaadhu Holdings following which Jaadhu Holdings holds 9.99% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Jio Platforms. With the investment, Jaadhu Holdings is set to become the 12th investor to make an investment in Jio Platforms.

 

With the Intel deal, Jio Platforms has so far raised Rs 117,588.45 crore from 11 investors since April 22, 2020. The other global investors include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, TPG and L Catterton, Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton.

 

Au Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)have already picked up stakes of Rs 9,093.65 and Rs 5,683.50 crore, respectively, in Jio Platforms.

 

General Atlantic invested Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34 per cent stakes. US-based Vista Equity Partners Ltd already announced an investment of Rs 11,367 crore in Reliance Jio Platforms. KKR announced that it will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

 

Facebook acquired a 9.9 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43,574 crore. Silver Lake Partners also invested in the company for Rs 5,655 crore at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

KKR to invest 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms

Reliance Jio Platforms gets another investment from Abu Dhabi

TPG and L Catterton to invest Rs 6,441.3 Crores in Jio Platforms

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 11,367 Crores in Jio Platforms

Intel Capital invests Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms

Latest News from Reliance Jio

Tags: Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel introduces new Rs 289 prepaid plan with premium Zee5 subscription

BSNL introduces Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers

MTNL introduces ULD-333 broadband plan for its customers

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies