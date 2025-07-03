HomeNewsOppo Pad SE Launched in India with a MediaTek Chip

Oppo Pad SE Launched in India with a MediaTek Chip

Oppo Pad SE has been announced in India as a budget tablet with up to 8GB RAM, MediaTek Helio chipset, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Oppo Pad SE

Oppo Pad SE has been announced in India along with the Reno 14 5G series with a MediaTek Helio under the hood. The tablet competes with its rivals in the budget segment under Rs 18,000. Oppo is offering both Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants of the tablet. Here’s everything to know about the new offering from Oppo.

Oppo Pad SE: Price, Availability

The OPPO Pad SE comes in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue shades and is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB Wi-Fi model, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB LTE model and Rs 16,999 for the top-end 8GB + 128GB LTE model.

On the first sale on July 12th, buyers can avail a Rs 1,000 discount coupon at the Oppo store. The tablet will be available from OPPO India online store, Flipkart, and select OPPO retail stores.

Oppo Pad SE: Specifications

The tablet sports an 11-inch (1,200×1,920) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 85.3 percent screen to body ratio, and a 207 ppi. The display supports up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo Pad SE is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X and 128GB of 2.2 in-built storage.

At the back, the Oppo Pad SE features a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 and support for autofocus. At the front, it boasts a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Oppo Pad SE runs on 15 based ColorOS 15.0.1 and has an O+ Connect feature that lets users share files with iPhones and iPads. The tablet also packs AI-based features, including Photo Remaster and AI Intelligent Document along with Google’s Gemini. Furthermore, the tablet also offers a personalised Kids Mode that allows users to manage their child’s screen time, use patterns, and browsing.

The Oppo Pad SE lacks a fingerprint sensor but has a face recognition feature for biometrics, along with a quad-speaker system. Connectivity options include LTE (optional), v5.4, Wi-Fi 5, GNSS, and a USB port. The Oppo Pad SE is backed by a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

