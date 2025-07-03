Oppo Pad SE Launched in India with a MediaTek Chip

Oppo Pad SE has been announced in India along with the Reno 14 5G series with a MediaTek Helio Chipset under the hood. The tablet competes with its rivals in the budget segment under Rs 18,000. Oppo is offering both Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants of the tablet. Here’s everything to know about the new offering from Oppo.

Oppo Pad SE: Price, Availability

The OPPO Pad SE comes in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue shades and is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB Wi-Fi model, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB LTE model and Rs 16,999 for the top-end 8GB + 128GB LTE model.

On the first sale on July 12th, buyers can avail a Rs 1,000 discount coupon at the Oppo store. The tablet will be available from OPPO India online store, Flipkart, and select OPPO retail stores.

Oppo Pad SE: Specifications

The tablet sports an 11-inch HD (1,200×1,920) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 85.3 percent screen to body ratio, and a 207 ppi. The display supports up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The Oppo Pad SE is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 in-built storage.

At the back, the Oppo Pad SE features a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and support for autofocus. At the front, it boasts a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Oppo Pad SE runs on Android 15 based ColorOS 15.0.1 and has an O+ Connect feature that lets users share files with iPhones and iPads. The tablet also packs AI-based features, including AI Photo Remaster and AI Intelligent Document along with Google’s Gemini. Furthermore, the tablet also offers a personalised Kids Mode that allows users to manage their child’s screen time, App use patterns, and browsing.

The Oppo Pad SE lacks a fingerprint sensor but has a face recognition feature for biometrics, along with a quad-speaker system. Connectivity options include Dual-SIM LTE (optional), Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 5, GNSS, and a USB Type-C port. The Oppo Pad SE is backed by a 9,340mAh battery with support for 33W charging.