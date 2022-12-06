iOS to get Whatsapp PIP feature for video calls: Things you should know

A new picture-in-picture feature for WhatsApp video chats has just been released as part of the Beta version of iOS. This feature allows users to open and work on other apps simultaneously with a video chat on WhatsApp. Notably, the new feature is only available to some iOS Beta testers.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has released a new Picture-in-picture mode for some iOS beta testers users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79. The feature will be available to more users in the future.

What to expect?

The new feature will allow for multitasking with your iPhone. When a user is on a WhatsApp video call, the picture-in-picture window will automatically appear on their main screen if they close the app. This will be helpful because iPhone users won’t need to close the video call window or pause their camera to use other apps. The only requirement is to turn off or disable the video portion of the call whenever desired.

Picture-in-picture for video calls is already available on Android devices. Other users with WhatsApp on Android or iOS can also turn on the picture-in-picture mode to watch shared video files.

How to turn on PIP on a smartphone Step 1 go to device Settings Step 2 Click Apps and Notifications Step 3 Click WhatsApp Also See: WhatsApp Group vs WhatsApp Broadcast: Things You Should Know Step 4 Select Picture-in-picture

What is PIP mode?

PIP is an abbreviation for Picture-in-Picture mode. This is a feature on some televisions and devices that allows the viewer to watch two programs at the same time. One program is displayed in a small window on the screen, while the other program continues to play in the background. PIP mode is a useful feature for keeping track of multiple programs at once or for watching one program while doing something else on your device.