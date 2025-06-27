Google Rolls Out Preferred Sources Feature in Google Search for a Personalised Experience

Google is rolling out a new Preferred Sources feature in Google Search that will allow for a more personalised experience when doing a search as users will be able to look up more information from their choice of sources (or websites). Here’s how the feature works and how you can enable it.

Google has rolled out the Preferred Sources feature in Google Search as an experiment in the Labs section. With the feature, “you can now choose to see more results in Top Stories from the sites you love, whether that’s your favorite sports blog or local newspaper,” says Google.

If you opt in to the experiment, you can tap the starred icon to the right of the Top Stories header. Then, you’ll have the option to select your preferred sources (if a site is publishing fresh content). You’ll start to see more of the latest updates from your selected sites in Top Stories when they have new articles or posts that are relevant to your search.

Read More: Google AI Mode Experiment Launched in India: What’s it About?

Furthermore, your sources will be “clearly labeled and will appear in addition to other results in Top Stories, so you can see what your favourite sites have to say along with a range of sources.”

One can enable the feature through the Labs section. It is available in English in the U.S. and India as of now.

Google also discussed about some other Search features that have been there for a while now, such as the ability to pick up where you left off your last search. “To help you quickly find and visit your favorite sites, with personalization on Search, results you return to often will be promoted in your results when relevant for your search,” said the company.