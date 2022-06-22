WhatsApp chatbot for period tracking for women launched

India’s feminine hygiene brand, Sirona today launched India’s first Period Tracker on WhatsApp which will help menstruators track their periods. The WhatsApp chatbot-based Period Tracker will help menstruators across demographics and geographies to keep a tab on their periods.

One can start the chatbot by sending a “Hi” to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account on +919718866644. The brand says that the Period tracker can be used to track three goals – track periods, conceive, and avoid pregnancy. To begin, the user will first have to enter basic details about their periods and last period details. Following that, the chatbot will keep a record and share reminders and upcoming cycle dates as per the user’s goal.

“Built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, the Sirona Period Tracker runs on a super-intuitive chatbot interface that makes the experience smooth and engaging for the user”, claims Sirona. “Offering a key feature like period tracking that all menstruators need; Sirona is offering another service in this category as a part of its efforts to create an ecosystem around menstrual health and hygiene”, it added.

This is one of the intuitive moves from the brand which can help women with their periods. Talking about WhatsApp in general, the chat app introduced a bunch of features recently. It has rolled out the ability to mute a specific person while on a group call.

