HMD Global schedules an event on March 19 in London

HMD Global has announced that it will be holding a product launch event on March 19 in London.



The company originally scheduled an event on February 23 but it later announced that it will not attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) due to coronavirus outbreak.



According to a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, there will be an event on March 19, 2020, in London. It is expected that the company will unveil the devices which were originally scheduled to launch on February 23.

No Time To Wait. We have something very special lined up for you. #nokiamobilelive pic.twitter.com/xQAZWok0v6 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 3, 2020





The company is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and an Original series feature phone during the launch event. Nokia 8.2 5G will be the first 5G smartphone from the company. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platform. The base model is said to come with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. It is said to feature a pop-up selfie camera, though it is not confirmed and it will come with a 32-megapixel sensor.





Nokia 5.2 will come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The phone is said to come with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage for all the region, but some countries will also get 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 5.2 will come with a 16-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it will come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery.



Nokia 1.3 will feature a 6-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will run on Android Go software, and it will be powered a MediaTek processor. For the camera, Nokia 1.3 will sport a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. It will come with 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The phone will support microSD card slot expansion of up to 128GB. Nokia 1.3 will be backed up by 4000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to come in Charcoal and Cyan colour options.