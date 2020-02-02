Nokia smartphone with codename Captain America surfaced, could be Nokia 5.2

Now, ahead of the official launch, a new Nokia smartphone has emerged online.

Advertisement

HMD Global is all set to launch new smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. Now, ahead of the official launch, a new Nokia smartphone has emerged online.

As per a known tipster Evan Blass, there is a Nokia smartphone with codename Captain America. The tipster has shared the images of the said smartphone. The image reveals that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch at the front along with Nokia branding at the base. The back panel comes loaded with a qua-camera setup, which is aligned in a circular module. At the centre, one can see LED flash.

Just beneath the camera module, there is a fingeprint sensor along with Nokia branding. That said, the tipster claims that the smartphone might be the new Nokia 5.2, which is all set to launch at the upcoming MWC 2020 event. The tipster has further claimed that the smartphone will be backed by a 6GB of RAM and it might come with a price tag of $180, which roughly translates to Rs 12,870.

Advertisement

Previous leaks revealed that the Nokia 5.2 will come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The phone is said to come with 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage for all the region, but some countries will also get 4GB of RAM + 64GB of internal storage.

The Nokia 5.2 will come with a similar camera setup as seen in the Nokia 6.2. This means it will feature a 16-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For the front, it will come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will feature a breathing notification light and it will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery.