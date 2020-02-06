  • 17:54 Feb 06, 2020

Nokia 1.3 key specs and colour variants leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 4:14 pm

Nokia 1.3 will be backed up by 4000mAh battery.
HMD Global is all set to launch new smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 which are expected to be Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and a Nokia ‘Original' series smartphone. The key specifications of Nokia 1.3 have now surfaced online.

 

A NokiaPowerUser report reveals that Nokia 1.3 will feature a 6-inch display with a waterdrop notch. The phone will run on Android Go software, and it will be powered a MediaTek processor. For the camera, Nokia 1.3 will sport a single 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Further, the report also tells us that Nokia 1.3 will come with 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The phone will support microSD card slot expansion of up to 128GB. Nokia 1.3 will be backed up by 4000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to come in Charcoal and Cyan colour options.

 

The Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global. The smartphone is said to come with a price tag of EUR 79 (approx. Rs 6,200).

 

Meanwhile, Nokia 8.2 5G will be its first 5G smartphone. The smartphone will come with a pOLED or LCD display and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platform that comes with an integrated 5G modem. The phone is said to juiced up by a 3500mAh battery.  The base model is said to come with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and the company will also launch a limited edition with 8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB variant.

