Nokia is latest to pull out from MWC 2020 event due to Coronavirus concerns

HMD Global is the latest player in the long-list of companies that are skipping Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company has confirmed that it will not attend the upcoming exhibition due to coronavirus outbreak.

“HMD Global has been carefully monitoring the situation following the outbreak of Covid-19. After much deliberation, we have decided to cancel our participation at MWC Barcelona, 2020. MWC Barcelona has always been a key event in our annual calendar and we were very excited to showcase our new products to our partners, customers, media and fans. However, the health and safety of our employees, customers, and stakeholders is our highest priority,” the company said in a statement.

“We believe the prudent decision is to cancel our participation at Mobile World Congress and want to express our sincere thanks to the GSMA and other authorities for their tireless efforts to address the challenges resulting from Covid-19, and they have our full support as they move forward,” the company added.

Furthermore, the brand has revealed that it will update on a new timeline for its product announcements. Recently, Facebook, AT&T, Sprint and Cisco has confirmed that they are withdrawing from the MWC event due to coronavirus concerns.

The companies join the long list of companies that will not attend the MWC 2020 event. The list now includes MediaTek, Intel, and more. Vivo has recently announced that it will not attend the event. Other brands like Sony, Amazon, LG, NVIDIA, Ericsson and more has revealed that they will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress.