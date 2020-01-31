HMD Global schedules an event on February 23, Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and more expected

The company has started media invite for the launch where it is expected to launch its next-generation of Nokia smartphones.

HMD Global has finally announced that it will be holding a press conference at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The company has started media invite for the launch where it is expected to launch its next-generation of Nokia smartphones.

The media invite reveals that the brand will hold the conference on February 23. The invite also reveals that the event will kickstart at 4:00 PM CET. With this, one could expect the company to announce a new range of Nokia-branded smartphones, reports.

The company is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 and an Original series feature phone during the launch event. Previously, a report revealed some key specifications of all Nokia smartphones.

To start with Nokia 8.2 5G, it will be the first 5G smartphone from the company. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platform. The base model is said to come with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and the company will also launch a limited edition with 8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB variant.

On the camera front, the smartphone is said to feature a pop-up selfie camera, though it is not confirmed and it will come with a 32-megapixel sensor. For the rear, the smartphone will come with a camera setup that is similarly found in the Nokia 7.2.

Nokia 5.2 is said to come with a price tag of EUR 169 (approx. Rs 13,300) for the base variant. The Nokia 5.2 will come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor.

The Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone from HMD Global. The smartphone is said to come with a price tag of EUR 79 (approx. Rs 6,200). The Nokia 1.3 is reported to come with a 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

