Harman warns consumers against counterfeit JBL, Infinity Products in India

Harman has issued a warning for consumers to guard themselves against counterfeit products. They are taking strict legal action against manufacturers, distributors, retailers and dealers involved in producing and selling counterfeit JBL products in India. Harman is the parent company for leading audio brands, including JBL, AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, Lexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, amongst others.

During a recent raid, Harman’s investigation team, along with the law enforcement officers, seized stocks of spurious JBL and Infinity consumer products from car accessories shops; and manufacturing units located across Delhi.

The team confiscated counterfeit JBL and Infinity car speakers and subwoofers from shops and manufacturing units. Harman has taken appropriate criminal action against these offenders. The company intends to continue such investigations to curb the manufacturing and selling of counterfeit products across India.

How to identify a counterfeit JBL product easily

Like many premium goods, Harman’s products are being counterfeited and sold, usually at drastically reduced prices and diminished quality. Genuine JBL and Infinity products are made with high-quality materials and designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind listening experience.

Harman has said it is quite easy to identify a counterfeit JBL product. The first visual sign is the cosmetic details are inconsistent with authentic JBL and Infinity products.

Secondly, one can Inspect the packaging and logo placement/colour on the JBL and Infinity product boxes. Typically, the packaging is made of flimsy material, missing key details such as certifications, place of manufacture, address, and trademark/copyright information. The logo placement is slightly off, and the colour does not match the genuine logo.

Additionally, The package/product may be lightweight, smell of chemicals, or have chipped paint.

Other things that customers can do to identify fake products from Harman’s sun brand are Research the reputation of the seller. Read customer comments.

The company further says that to identify an authorised seller, always look for an authorised retailer/dealer certificate.

Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India said, “ We urge our customers to be cautious about spurious products in the market and purchase HARMAN products from authorised retailers, dealers and e-commerce sellers’ only.”