Harman Profesional launches JBL CSSM100 Studio Condenser Microphone

Harman Professional today launched JBL Commercial CSSM100 studio condenser microphone in India. The microphone is engineered to ‘Sound Your Best’, says the company while incorporating a handy design with JBL sound input technology. JBL Commercial CSSM100 is available on Flipkart with a launch price of Rs 4,999.

The microphone is designed for audio inputs for both vocal and instrument sound. JBL CSSM100 is a high-sensitivity microphone suitable for both studio recording and for on-stage performances.

JBL Commercial CSSM100 has an all metal rugged body with sturdy front grille allowing for unrestrained use. While the design enables a care-free use, the high sensitivity condenser capsule captures sound carefully. The primary sensitivity in-front of the microphone is ensured by the hyper cardioid pick-up pattern.

For clear voice and instrument recording, the microphone has a wide frequency response. Further, it has a high headroom which diminishes any distortion. There’s additional features such aa a 3-pin XLR connector and a stand adapter.

In related news to JBL, the company launched new headphones as well as TWS earbuds back in July. Each comes packed with JBL Signature sound, Adaptive Noise Cancelling capabilities with Smart Ambient, and hands-free control with integrated voice assistants.

The JBL Live Pro+ TWS is available offline and online for a price of Rs 16,999. It will come in black and white colour options. The JBL Live 660NC is available offline and online for a price of Rs 14,999. These come in black, white and blue colour options.

The JBL LIVE PRO+ in-ear true wireless headphones feature ‘stick’ design. It is equipped with Adaptive Noise Cancelling. It also includes three mics in each earbud with echo-cancelling technology for enhanced calling.

For those who prefer over-ear headphones, the JBL Live 660NC features 40 hours of battery life while using Adaptive Noise Cancelling.