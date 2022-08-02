JBL launches Endurance RACE TWS earbuds in India for Rs 5,999

JBL has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called Endurance RACE. The JBL Endurance RACE are priced at Rs 5,999 and JBL says it is a special inaugural launch price. The TWS earbuds are available on JBL.com and all leading online and retail stores in India.

JBL Endurance RACE Features

The TWS comes with Enhancer and Twist Lock design which enables in having a perfect fit. The Talk-Thru mode helps in having a conversation without removing the buds from your ears.

Endurance RACE TWS are waterproof and dustproof with IP67 rating. The charging case provides 20 hours of backup power that is claimed to offer total playtime to 30hrs. In addition to 10 hours of continuous playback time, the Speed Charge feature provides one hour of power in just 10 minutes.

The TWS support JBL’s Ambient Aware feature that allows users to be aware of their ambient surroundings. You also get support for Google Fast Pair technology using which you can instantly pair the TWS with your Android smartphone.

Further, it has touch controls rejecting or accepting incoming calls, control music playback, adjust the volume, or use the voice assistant via the connected device, be it Alexa or Google Assistant. With VoiceAware, you can control the amount of mic input routed back into your earbuds and choose how much to hear of your own voice.

Last month, JBL launched JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds come with Adaptive Noise Cancelling and also come with company’s signature sound. Further, the earbuds have a claimed runtime of 40 hours. Apart from that, it is IPX5 rated as well.

The Live Pro 2 true wireless headphones feature a ‘stick’ design with 11mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL’s Signature Sound.