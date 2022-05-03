JBL Tune 130 NC, Tune 230 NC TWS earbuds launched in India with ANC

JBL has launched two new TWS earbuds in India, including the JBL Tune 130 NC as well as the Tune 230 NC. These earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation and an IPX4 rated build. Both the earbuds also have support for JBL Headphones app and come with built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistant support.

The JBL Tune 130 NC is priced at Rs 4,999 in India while the new JBL Tune 230 NC are priced at Rs 5,999. Both are offered in Black, Blue and White colour options and will be available for purchase via the JBL India website, Amazon India, and through Harman brand stores. As an introductory offer, JBL is selling the Tune 130 NC for Rs 4,599 and Tune 230 NC for Rs 5,499 on the JBL website and Amazon India.

JBL Tune 130 NC, Tune 230 NC Features, Specifications

The Tune 230 NC have a short stem design while the Tune 130 NC do not have a stem. Both the earbuds have have a quad-microphone system for voice pickup and active noise cancellation (ANC). You get Bluetooth v5.2 for wireless connections. They can be paired with Android and iOS devices via the JBL Headphones app.

Further, both JBL Tune 130 NC and JBL Tune 230 NC have touch controls rejecting or accepting incoming calls, control music playback, adjust the volume, or use the voice assistant via the connectec device, be it Alexa or Google Assistant. They support JBL’s Ambient Aware feature that allows users to be aware of their ambient surroundings. You also get support for Google Fast Pair technology using which you can instantly pair the TWS with your Android smartphone.

The buds are IPX4 rated and where the Tune 130 NC packs 10mm drivers with a driver sensitivity of 103dB and an impedance of 32 ohms, the JBL Tune 230 NC on the other hand come with 6mm drivers and feature 105dB driver sensitivity with 16 ohms impedance. Both the earbuds offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

As for battery life, the earbuds are said to deliver up to 40 hours of playtime on a full charge with the charging case. On a single charge, they are claimed to offer 8 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation ON and 24 hours with the charging case. Furthermore, the earbuds are claimed to offer 60 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute of charging as they support fast charging.