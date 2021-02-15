Advertisement

Harman Kardon launches SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speaker System in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2021 4:05 pm

Harman Kardon has launched a new Bluetooth speaker system in India called SoundSticks 4
Harman Kardon has added a new product to its speaker portfolio in India, and has launched SoundSticks 4. The SoundSticks4 carries on the signature form factor and materials of the original SoundSticks. Its sleek, transparent dome and silhouette blend in seamlessly with any home décor as per the company. 

 

The Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 is priced at Rs 25,999, and is now available across leading retail stores across India and on the company's own website. 

SoundSticks 4

 

The SoundSticks 4 have a transparent dome design with two satellite speakers and subwoofer cover with an inner rippled surface design. The 100-watt Dome subwoofer provides vibrant treble and bass while the two satellite speakers each having four drivers output clear room-filling vibrant sound. They also have support for wireless bluetooth streaming via Bluetooth 4.2. 

 

“Harman Kardon SoundSticks hold a special place in the lives of our consumers who have enjoyed their unrivaled beauty and elegance for many years. We are excited to introduce the newest edition of our iconic speakers that offer not just stunning design but an extraordinarily beautiful sound.” said Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India. 

 

“Harman Kardon as a brand has set a very high standard of quality in both sound and design for decades, and the new SoundSticks 4 truly embody the transformative beauty of great audio and engineering.” 

 

