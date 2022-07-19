JBL launches JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds in India

HomeNewsJBL launches JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds in India

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS earbuds have launched in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
JBL has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called Live Pro 2 TWS earphones. The earbuds come with Adaptive Noise Cancelling and also come with company’s signature sound. Further, the earbuds have a claimed runtime of 40 hours. Apart from that, it is IPX5 rated as well.

The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS are priced at Rs 13,999 and JBL says it is a special inaugural launch price. The TWS earbuds will be available via JBL.com, Harman Brand Stores and all leading online platforms and retail stores starting today (July 19).

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS Specifications

The Live Pro 2 comes with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling TWS with Smart Ambient – (Ambient Aware + Talk through) features, JBL’s Signature Sound, 40hrs battery life and 6 microphones for clear voice call quality. The Live Pro 2 true wireless headphones feature a ‘stick’ design with 11mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL’s Signature Sound.

Its True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with smart ambient sound mode enables users to stay aware of surroundings. The hands-free support and dedicated JBL headphone app allow for easy access to preferred voice assistants. The earbuds are IPX5 waterproof and splash proof as well.

The company says that the six embedded microphones isolate noise and wind to deliver a clearer call experience. There’s support for Dual connect and sync with Google Fast Pair. Lastly, the earbuds have a playback time of up to 40 hours while a 15 minutes charge can provide 4 hours of playback time.

Back in May, the brand launched JBL Tune 130 NC and Tune 230 NC TWS in India. These earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation and an IPX4 rated build. Both the earbuds also have support for JBL Headphones app and come with built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistant support.

