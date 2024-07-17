Google Pixel 9 Series Camera Sensors Detailed in a Leak, Major Upgrades Incoming

Google Pixel 9 series is coming on August 13 which is less than a month away and we are already seeing leaks detailing each and every specification of the handsets. The latest leak reveals each of the camera Sensors the Google Pixel 9 series handsets will be sporting, including those of Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Here’s what you can expect.

The extensive leak about the camera sensors of the Google Pixel 9 series comes from Android Authority, as per whom Google will continue using the same 50MP Samsung GNK primary wide sensor in the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL as found in last year’s Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. In addition, the 50MP Sony IMX858 sensor will reportedly be used for the ultra-wide, telephoto, and selfie cameras on the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and the 9 Pro XL.

The selfie sensor in particular, sees a major upgrade over last year’s 10.5MP sensor but this 50MP sensor will be available only on the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The vanilla Pixel 9 will use the same sensor as last year, which is the 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 sensor but with auto-focus support. In Sony’s words, the IMX858 is a “compact image sensor for sub-cameras that is equipped with various functions equivalent to those of a smartphone main camera.”

Finally, coming over to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it will pack a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary wide sensor, paired with a 12MP Samsung 3LU ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto sensor. It will have a pair of 10MP Samsung 3K1 sensors both on the inside and the outside cover display for selfies.

The report further adds that the upcoming version of the Pixel Camera App will also bring support for recording 8K (7680×4320) video at 30 frames per second. However, it’s unclear at the moment as to which of the Pixel 9 series smartphones will support this feature.