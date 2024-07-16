Google May Offer Free 1-Year Gemini Advanced Subscription to Pixel 9 Pro Buyers

Google is prepping up a new launch event that’ll take place on August 13 where it will be unveiling the Pixel 9 series. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has emerged which suggests that Google will be offering a free 1-year subscription of Gemini Advanced to those who buy the Pixel 9 Pro.

9to5Google has shared its insights of an APK teardown of the latest Google App beta (version 15.28), wherein it found a string that states, “Your Pixel Pro gives you access to a 1-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, our most capable AI model with priority access to new features, at no cost to you.”

Google has used the terms “Pixel Pro” to possibly refer to the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in general, suggesting all three of them will receive free access to Gemini Advanced for a year. In a separate report from AssembleDebug, it is found via an APK teardown that the standard Pixel 9 might get only 6 months of free Gemini Advanced access. The Gemini Advanced subscription launched earlier this year in February and costs Rs 1,950 for a month in India.

It provides users with access to Gemini’s 1.5 Pro model, featuring a one million token context window. Additionally, users receive priority access to new and exclusive features, the ability to edit and run Python code directly within the tool, and 2TB of Google One storage, among other benefits. The subscription will also offer access to Gemini Live, an upcoming AI feature where you can ask Gemini about your surroundings in real-time or have a two-way conversation with it.

Google doesn’t want to be left behind in the AI race, with Apple showcasing a bunch of new Apple Intelligence features earlier last month and Samsung showing a new set of Galaxy AI features more recently at its Unpacked event.