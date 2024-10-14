Google Pixel 9 Pro India Sale Begins on October 17

Google Pixel 9 Pro India sale date has been revealed by Flipkart, after the device was launched worldwide two months ago. The Pixel 9 Pro was a part of the Pixel 9 series which debuted on August 13 and consisted of devices like the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9, and also the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro India Sale: Details

As revealed by Flipkart via a microsite, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will go on sale in the country from October 17, 2024. The price of the handset was unveiled back when it launched, where it is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB + 256GB model in India, unlike the Pro model which also comes in a 512GB variant. Alongside Flipkart, the device will likely go on sale via offline retail stores as well, including Reliance Digital and Croma. Buyers can avail the device in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz shades.

As for the launch offers, these should include:

Up to 1 year of Google One AI Premium subscription with Pixel 9 devices

Bank offer of up to INR 10,000, and 12 months no-cost EMI, available with ICICI Bank cards

Interest-free affordability offers up to 18 months, available on Bajaj finance

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro gets a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K Resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution, 495 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness and 2000 nits HDR brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the front and the back.

Further, the Pixel 9 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G4 SoC with 16GB of RAM. You get 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage options, but only the 256GB model is being sold in India. It runs on Android 14 and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates, and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 9 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto camera which has up to 5x optical zoom and OIS support, a 50-megapixel f/1.68 primary Wide-Angle camera and a 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, it has a 42-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 for India and Wi-Fi 7 for rest of the world, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security.

The Pixel 9 Pro packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 27W fast wired charging and 21W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 9 Pro is also IP68 certified and gets stereo speakers as well.

We have already reviewed the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL as well, both of which received a thumbs up from us. While it is on the pricier side, we can say the Pixel 9 Pro is unlikely to disappoint you.