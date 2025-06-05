Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 Rolling Out With a Load of Bug Fixes

Google is now rolling out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 for Pixel smartphones for which the first version came out last month. The new incremental update brings a load of bug fixes for Pixel devices and here’s the full changelog of the update so you know what to expect from it.

The release notes page for the update listed the following fixes included in the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 update:

Fixed an issue where the navigation buttons would become unresponsive in the App drawer or task switcher

Fixed an issue where the progress bar in the media player on the lock screen doesn’t reflect the place in media

Fixed a crash when trying to open effects in wallpaper

Fixed an issue where the settings app would crash after trying to open the battery menu

Fixed an issue where the lock screen date could get cut off when using a wide clock style

Fixed an issue where the search button has a different color when scrolling

Fixed an issue where the approve button in Device Admin settings is missing

Fixed an issue where dark album labels appeared in the photo picker when in dark mode, impacting readability

Fixed an issue where the date wasn’t appearing on the homescreen

Fixed a fingerprint authentication failure on a multi-user Android device in certain low-power conditions

Google notes that all eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to QPR Beta 1.1. If you’re enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you can install the update by heading over to Settings > System > Software updates > System update > Check for updates.

A stable Android 16 update is also awaited for Pixel devices. While leaks suggested it would roll out on June 2, that didn’t happen. The new Material 3 Expressive UI, however, is confirmed to launch later this year and won’t be part of the incoming Android 16 update.