Itel Alpha 3 Smartwatch Launched in India

Itel Alpha 3 smartwatch has been announced in India as the brand’s latest wearable that comes with a round display and a “premium bezel design.” It has a sub-Rs 2,000 price tag and comes with support for an AI voice assistant, Bluetooth calling, and much more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Itel Alpha 3: Price, Availability

The Itel smartwatch is available at a price of Rs 1,499 at your nearest retail stores. It is backed by a 1-year warranty and is available in three colours – Dark Blue, Rose Gold and Black.

Itel Alpha 3: Specifications

The watch features a large 1.5 inch round display and a premium bezel design. “Whether you are dodging raindrops, sweating it out at the gym, or juggling calls on a busy day, the Alpha 3 stays right there with you like a perfect companion,” said Itel.

It is equipped with single-chip Bluetooth calling for voice connectivity, IP67 water and dust resistance for unbeatable durability, and 500 nits of brightness that is claimed to keep the screen readable even under the bright sunlight. The smartwatch also features 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO₂ monitoring, sleep analysis, and activity stats, all from your wrist.

Fitness enthusiasts will also find 100+ sports modes to choose from, while the style enthusiasts get 150+ watch faces. There is also an AI voice assistant to help you check tasks off without lifting a finger, instant call and message alerts.

Earlier last month, the company launched the Itel Alpha 2 Pro in India. With a 1.96” AMOLED display, the watch boasts of a 466 x 466 pixels Resolution and 1000 nits brightness. The Alpha 2 Pro further comes with an Always-On Display feature and a premium metallic build. The wearable also boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.