OnePlus 13s Launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

OnePlus has announced its compact flagship in India called the OnePlus 13s. The new 13s packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood and comes with a dual rear camera setup. It also gets a 5850mAh battery under the hood along with much more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

OnePlus 13s: Price, Availability

The OnePlus 13s is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 512GB trim. It comes in Pink Satin, Black Velvet, and Green Silk shades. The device is available via Amazon India and OnePlus’ own offline and online stores. One can currently pre-book the device for Rs 1,999 where the pre-booking benefits include free OnePlus Nord Buds 3, no-cost EMI up to 9 months, Rs 5,000 exchange bonus or Rs 5,000 discount with SBI bank card. The open sale for the device begins June 12.

OnePlus 13s: Specifications

The OnePlus 13s sports a 6.32-inch (2640 × 1216 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3, and a 460 ppi.

It packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS + EIS, and 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP Samsung JN5 2x telephoto sensor with an f/2.0 Aperture, EIS, auto-focus, and up to 20X digital zoom.

At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.0 sensor. The device is backed up by a 5850mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v6.0, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus 13s also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP65 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and will get 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.