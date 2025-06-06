Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Teased

Oppo is teasing the Oppo K13x 5G India launch after the brand launched the K13 5G in the country in April. The new K13x 5G is yet to be revealed but its specifications have already been tipped once before, suggesting it will be a rebranded Oppo A5 5G which launched globally a while back.

Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Details

It is unclear when the K13x 5G will debut in India but it should be sometime later this month. The device has been made with a “durability-first approach” as per Oppo. The company has also confirmed that the handset will be sold via Flipkart as well as its own offline and online stores.

Earlier last month, the device appeared in a Google Play Console listing which gave us a glimpse at the device’s specs. As per that listing, the K13x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (MT6835) Chipset and packs 4GB of RAM. It will run on Android 15 out of the box with ColorOS 15 on top while its display will support an HD+ Resolution display.

In case it is a rebranded Oppo A5 5G, for the optics one can expect a 50-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it may feature an 8-megapixel front camera. The device is also likely to pack a sizeable 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast SuperVOOC charging.

The K12x 5G launched in India for Rs 12,999 which means the K13x 5G should be priced at a similar price point. We’ll know more about the device once we get closer to the Oppo K13x 5G India launch.