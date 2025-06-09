Asus ROG Xbox Ally Gaming Handhelds Announced: Everything to Know

Asus ROG Xbox Ally gaming handhelds have been announced in the international markets. According to the company, “These handhelds are built to make it easier than ever to access your favorite games—from Xbox, Battle.net, and other leading PC storefronts—all from a single device.” Here’s everything to know about the devices.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X: Availability

At launch this holiday, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will be available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The company further confirmed that availability will follow for other markets where ROG Ally series products are sold today, which includes India. This means that the handhelds will be announced in the country at some point in future.

In the coming months, Asus will share even more details about the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, including pricing, compatible accessories, and pre-orders.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X: Features, Specifications

ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Comfort & input Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect Analog triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Contoured grips inspired by Xbox Wireless Controllers with impulse triggers for enhanced control. ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / Xbox button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor Memory 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9

120Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9

120Hz refresh rate

FreeSync Premium

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection I/O Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode) 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7mm 670g 715g Battery 60Wh 80Wh Included ROG Xbox Ally 65W charger Stand ROG Xbox Ally X 65W charger Stand

As for the features, both handhelds allow players to play natively, via the cloud, or remotely with their Xbox console in another room. Packed with innovative features, both models promise a full Xbox interface on the go, giving players access to their entire game library across major PC storefronts.

Built on Windows 11, the devices have been fine-tuned for intuitive control right from the first boot. Microsoft has enhanced the user experience with an optimized Game Bar that allows users to easily launch or exit games, chat with friends, manage apps, and adjust system settings. A key addition is the integration of ASUS’s Armoury Crate, which brings quick access to performance and input controls directly through the Game Bar. Even navigation elements like the lock screen and App switcher have been redesigned for smooth controller-based operation.

Since both handhelds run on Windows, users can go beyond traditional console gaming. The Xbox Ally series supports third-party apps such as Discord, streaming platforms like Twitch, and even game mods—offering the full flexibility of PC gaming in a compact form factor.

When users power on the Xbox Ally, they’re greeted with a newly designed Xbox full-screen interface tailored specifically for handheld gaming. Microsoft has introduced performance optimizations that reduce background processes and delay non-essential tasks, allowing more system resources to be allocated directly to gameplay. The result: improved memory management, higher frame rates, and a more immersive gaming experience—all powered by the flexibility of Windows 11.

The Xbox Ally doesn’t just bring Xbox games to a portable form—it brings the essence of the Xbox experience too. A dedicated Xbox button provides instant access to chat, apps, and settings via an upgraded Game Bar overlay, enabling players to seamlessly switch between games and apps.

Ergonomics have also been a priority. Inspired by the design of Xbox Wireless Controllers, the Ally devices feature contoured grips to fit a wide range of hand sizes, ensuring long gaming sessions remain comfortable.

Microsoft has also carried over familiar accessibility tools. Both the Xbox app and Game Bar are optimized for handheld use and support many of the accessibility features found on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, with more enhancements planned for the future.

Finding and launching games across different platforms can be a hassle—but Microsoft aims to fix that with the Xbox Ally and Ally X. Both devices streamline the experience by offering an aggregated game library within the full-screen Xbox interface, letting users instantly access titles from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, and other major PC storefronts—all in one place.

Handheld gaming is further enhanced by Xbox Play Anywhere, which supports over 1,000 games with cross-platform play and synced achievements at no extra cost. Whether on console, PC, or cloud, your game library and progress carry over to the Ally devices. Support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Remote Play also lets players access their full Xbox console library anytime, anywhere.

Microsoft is also teaming up with Roblox to bring a fully optimized, native version of the game to the Xbox Ally series. In addition, a new developer program is in the works to help highlight titles optimized for handheld gaming.

New Xbox Ally owners who are new to Game Pass can also get started at no extra charge, with access to popular titles like Balatro, Gears Tactics, and Vampire Survivors. And through the Game Bar, users can now access Gaming Copilot—a smart companion designed to help them launch games faster, boost performance, and stay connected with friends.