iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Launch Confirmed; Design Inspired by Samsung’s Latest Flagship

iQOO has confirmed the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India launch for later this month and has revealed the design of the device which looks quite Galaxy S25 Edge-like. The device’s specifications are yet to be specified, except for the battery details which have been confirmed by the brand. Here’s everything else about the device which we know so far.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Launch Details

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is set to be an Amazon exclusive smartphone that’s launching on June 18. It will come with dual rear cameras that are positioned in a way highly similar to that of Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. We can see the device in a blue shade with a speaker grille on top, suggesting the device will pack stereo speakers. In addition, iQOO confirmed that the handset will get a 6000mAh battery under the hood.

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be the successor to last year’s Z9 Lite 5G. While we don’t know its detailed specifications as of yet, one can expect the device to be priced below Rs 13,000 considering the brand’s iQOO Z10x 5G is already selling at a starting price of Rs 13,499. To recall, last year’s Z9 Lite 5G launched at Rs 10,499.

iQOO last launch in the country was the Neo 10 5G. It sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5500 nits peak brightness, HDR, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and P3 colour gamut support.

The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15. It will receive 3 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The 8GB + 128GB model has UFS 3.1 storage.