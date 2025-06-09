Portronics VlogMate One Dual Wireless Mic Launched in India

Portronics has announced the launch of its new Portronics VlogMate One Dual Wireless Mic system in India. The company says it features AI-powered noise cancellation that cuts out background noise like traffic or crowd sounds. Here’s everything else the new air conditioner has to offer.

Portronics VlogMate One: Price, Availability

Portronics VlogMate One is available at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 with a 12-month warranty on Portronics.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores across India.

Portronics VlogMate One: Features

“Whether you’re filming a vlog, taking online classes, shooting a reel, or recording a podcast, VlogMate One helps you get professional-quality sound without the fuss”, said the company.

The setup includes two wireless lavalier mics and a compact Type-C receiver that plugs directly into smartphones, tablets, and other USB-C devices. There’s no App or pairing required — just plug it in, clip the mic, and start recording.

What makes VlogMate One stand out is its AI-powered noise cancellation that filters out unwanted sounds like traffic, wind, or background chatter. “So even if you’re shooting outdoors or in a noisy room, your voice stays clear and in focus,” said Portronics.

Each mic features a 360-degree pickup pattern to capture natural, balanced audio. Plus, with low-latency transmission and audio-video sync, it’s great for short-form videos and interviews. The range extends up to 30 meters, giving you the freedom to move around and stay untethered.

The mics deliver up to 8 hours of usage on a single charge, and the charging case can top them up twice more, making it easy to carry and recharge on the go.

Weighing under 90 grams, VlogMate One is lightweight and travel-friendly, with magnetic clips that make it easy to attach to your shirt or collar. “Whether you’re a full-time content creator or just starting out, this mic system offers the kind of performance that makes your audio sound more polished and professional.”