Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Launched in India: All Details

Google has debuted the Pixel 9 series in India, consisting of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The new handsets come with Google’s own Tensor G4 Processor and run on Android 15 out of the box. Here are all the details about the new Pixel 9 series, including their specs, prices, and availability information.

Google Pixel 9: Price, Specs

The Google Pixel 9 starts at Rs 79,999 for the base 12GB + 128GB model. Pre-orders for the device begin on August 14, and it will go on sale on August 22 on Flipkart and offline retail stores, including Reliance Digital and Croma. The device is available in colours such as Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.

The launch offers for the Pixel 9 include:

Up to 1 year of Google One AI Premium subscription with Pixel 9 devices

Bank offer of up to INR 10,000, and 12 months no-cost EMI, available with ICICI Bank cards

Interest-free affordability offers up to 18 months, available on Bajaj finance

The Pixel 9 sports a 6.3-inch panel with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 422 ppi, and up to 1800 nits HDR brightness and 2700 nits peak brightness. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both on the front and the back. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. You will get up to 128GB or 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 15 out of the box and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Pixel 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.68 OIS-assisted Wide-Angle lens and a 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens and auto-focus support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 in India and Wi-Fi 7 globally, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and the Titan M2 chip. On the battery front, there’s a 4700mAh cell that supports 27W fast wired charging and 15W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The phone also gets dual stereo speakers. It is also IP68 certified.

Google Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL: Price, Specs

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Left), Pixel 9 Pro (Right)

The Pixel 9 Pro starts at Rs 1,09,999 for the base 16GB + 256GB model in India. The Pixel 9 Pro XL also comes in the same variants as the 9 Pro, starting at Rs 1,24,999. The two handsets will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz shades. The Pixel 9 Pro will be available for pre-order from August 14 and will go on sale from August 22 via Flipkart and offline retail stores, including Reliance Digital and Croma. Launch offers for the Pixel 9 Pro remain the same as the Pixel 9.

Pixel 9 Pro XL availability details for India will be shared at a later date.

The Pixel 9 Pro gets a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K Resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels resolution, 495 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness and 2000 nits HDR brightness. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL sports a bigger 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with 1344 x 2992 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 486 ppi, and 3000 nits of peak brightness and 2000 nits peak HDR brightness. The displays and the back panels of the two devices are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Further, the Pixel 9 Pro devices are powered by Google Tensor G4 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM. You get 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage options. They run on Android 15 out of the box and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

For optics, the Pixel 9 Pro and the 9 Pro XL get a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel f/2.8 telephoto camera with up to 5x Optical Zoom support, a 50-megapixel primary f/1.68 wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel f/1.7 ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, they have a 42-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies and video chats.

The two have connectivity options that include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 for India and Wi-Fi 7 for the rest of the world, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Both have an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Titan M2 chip for security.

The Pixel 9 Pro packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 27W fast wired charging and 21W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The 9 Pro XL gets a larger 5,060mAh battery that supports 37W fast wired charging and 23W Qi-certified fast wireless charging. The Pixel 9 Pro phones are also IP68 certified and feature stereo speakers.