Google Rolls Out Faster and Sharper Screen Sharing in Google Meet

Google is now rolling out faster and sharper screen sharing in Google Meet and is also improving its user interface to make the screen sharing button larger and positioned more intuitively. Alongside, it is rolling out the capability to present content from a user’s camera feed.

A faster screen sharing express in Google Meet is rolling out to users, be it for window, tab, or desktop. Additionally, video quality during screen sharing is sharper and provides better handling of dynamic scenes, such as scrolling text or video content. Then, to minimise disruptions, Google says that any previous presentation will now automatically resume if a second presenter stops sharing their screen.

Next, Google has also updated the user interface to make the screen sharing button larger and positioned more intuitively alongside other key controls, making it easier to find when you need it.

Alongside better button placement, faster and sharper screen sharing in Google Meet, Google is introducing a new capability that lets users directly present content from their camera feed into a meeting, for example a document camera, video production tool, or an external camera. This is helpful for customers who utilize external production systems or other dedicated cameras to share video content during meetings, including:

Streaming produced video content (e.g., for town hall meetings).

Professional sharing live feeds from external video source (e.g. microscope, camera)

Educators presenting paper content using a document camera.

Additionally, Presenting content from a camera supports up to 1080p Resolution at 30FPS.

This capability is rolling out to the following accounts in the coming weeks: