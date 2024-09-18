Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review: Betting Big on AI

Google has unveiled its latest high-end smartphones, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, showcasing the company’s AI and machine learning advancements. Both devices come equipped with the new Tensor G4 chip and a redesigned look, placing Google in competition with industry giants like Samsung and Apple.

With the Pixel 9 Pro XL priced at Rs 124,999, Google is betting on AI-driven features to justify the premium cost. But is it a good buy? We will answer this question in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review. Also, please note that this review will be relevant for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, as apart from display screen size, there is no difference between the two Desmartphones.

Design

The Pixel 9 Pro models showcase a redesigned camera bar, now shaped like a pill. Flat, polished edges give the phone a premium feel, addressing past complaints of a less refined look. The Pixel 9 Pro XL particularly exudes a more polished appearance than the Pixel 8 Pro. Besides, the phone doesn’t wobble when kept on a flat surface.

In terms of buttons, the power and volume keys are located on the right-hand side, positioned a bit higher than before. Google continues to swap the volume rocker and power button compared to other smartphones. Most smartphones have the power button lower and the volume rocker higher on the side of the phone, except for the iPhone, which has the volume rocker on the opposite side. Unfortunately, if you’re switching from a non-Pixel phone to the Pixel 9 Pro, you will need some time to get used to that. Also, you will most of the time press the volume rocker whenever you want to power up the device.

At the bottom, there is a speaker grille, a USB-C port, a microphone hole, and a SIM card slot. To me, the placement of the SIM card slot and Microphone seems to be a design flaw, as users might accidentally stick the SIM ejection tool into the microphone hole and damage the microphone.

This year’s Pixel 9 series introduces a new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is faster and more efficient than the previous optical scanner. This upgrade eliminates the bright illumination that bothered users in low-light environments.

Display:

The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch display, while the standard Pixel 9 Pro has a smaller 6.3-inch screen. Both models offer the same set of features, including a dynamic Refresh Rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display Resolution is 1344p, which enhances visibility, especially in bright outdoor conditions.

The bright screen proved advantageous for outdoor photography, reading, and watching videos, and it has good visibility even in direct sunlight. Overall, the viewing experience on the Pixel 9 Pro XL was flawless.

Performance

Powered by the Tensor G4 chip and Titan M2 security chip, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. Google claims a 20% improvement in web browsing speeds and a 17% increase in App launch speed compared to its predecessor. The device performs efficiently in real-world usage, competing well with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

One area where the performance improvement is most noticeable is image processing. The Pixel 9 Pro XL processes images almost instantly, significantly reducing the time taken to view captured photos compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the device tends to heat up during prolonged use, particularly when gaming or using the camera for extended periods.

Audio and Call Quality

The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s call quality is solid, with effective noise cancellation during test calls. However, the clarity could be improved. The device’s speakers are good but fall short compared to those on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While it supports spatial audio over wireless connections, the absence of Dolby Atmos support may disappoint audiophiles.

Battery

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5,060mAh battery, which is improved over its predecessor. It supports 37W wired charging, which takes the battery from 0% to 100% in about 1 hour and 25 minutes. A quick 15-minute charge brings the battery to 28%. While the battery life is good, with around 8 hours and 30 minutes of screen-on time, competitors like Samsung offer faster charging speeds. For medium usage, one and a half days is what you expect for a Pixel 9 Pro XL in one full recharge. Notably, the Pixel 9 series does not include a charger in the box, a trend few handset brands have adopted.

Camera

The camera system on the Pixel 9 Pro XL consists of a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The camera excels in colour accuracy and low-light performance. Images are processed almost instantly, and the AI-enhanced post-processing adds a polished finish to photos. The camera allows users to take photos at either 12.5MP or 50MP resolutions. The main camera takes pictures at 12.5MP by default, with slightly better colour in the 12.5MP shots and improved detail in the 50MP images. The ultra-wide camera also takes 12.5MP photos by default, but users have the option to shoot at full resolution. Additionally, the 48MP telephoto camera takes 12.5MP photos, which are then upscaled to 50MP.

The front-facing camera is a 42MP sensor, a notable upgrade from the Pixel 8’s 10.5MP selfie camera. Despite this, final images are saved at 10MP, with 0.7x and 1x zoom options. The front camera produces accurate colours, though selfies at 0.7x are distorted at the edges, and Portrait images look great.

Video capture tops out at 4K 60 FPS on both the front and rear cameras. The rear cameras have optical image stabilization, which yields smooth video, removing small shakes. While the front-facing camera doesn’t have OIS, it’s also surprisingly smooth. Colours are accurate regardless of which camera you use to shoot video.

AI Imaging Tools

Introduced last year, the “Video Boost” feature has been improved to enhance the quality of videos by sending them to Google servers for post-processing. A feature has also been added called “Zoom Enhance,” which uses AI to fill gaps in zoomed-in photos. Additionally, Google has revamped its Panorama tool, offering low-light panoramas with Night Sight integration.

A standout feature is “Add Me,” which allows the photographer to appear in group photos using augmented reality. While this is a fun addition, it requires manual activation and could benefit from being enabled by default. I am unsure how many users will use it, as it is more about creating moments than capturing them.

This is a new add-on in the Magic Editor, which Google introduced in the Photos app last year. This feature lets you transform images by typing prompts to modify or add new elements.

Another new addition is the Reframe tool, which uses generative AI to expand an image’s canvas or help you crop it more artistically. It’ll even generate parts of the image that were cut off in the original. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 line can also do this.

If you don’t want to take actual photos, you can play with Pixel Studio to create custom images. Note that creating images of people has not been supported yet. Here, you can try to make various pictures based on text prompts. I think the usefulness of this type of image generation right now seems limited.

Software and AI Integration

The Pixel 9 Pro series comes with Android 14 out of the box and promises seven years of software support, including major OS updates and security patches. Google’s clean Android interface is fast and fluid, providing an intuitive user experience.

The lock screen is clean and simple. The home screen supports app icons, folders, widgets, and an app drawer. Google’s app suite includes the mandatory Messages, Files, and Drive, Gmail and Chrome, Photos and Camera, Calculator, Calendar, Contacts, Clock, Maps, Safety, Thermometer, Wallet, Watch, YouTube, and YT Music. You will see some new apps here, such as Gemini, Screenshots, and a new weather app.

Google Gemini:

Google’s Gemini Advanced can be easily accessed by pressing and holding the power button while you ask something. It’s decent but occasionally comes up with weird answers.

Using Gemini Advanced isn’t the end of the features. You can also use Gemini Live, which allows you to talk with the AI more naturally (as if you were having a conversation).

Pixel Screenshots:

The Pixel Screenshots app is your screenshot organizer, where you can deep-search through your countless screen grabs. The app uses Gemini to identify content across all of your screenshots, allowing you to recall information in them.

Circle to Search:

Circle to Search is also available. Just press and hold the nav bar at the bottom of the screen and then doodle on anything on your screen that you want to search for. We have already seen it on Galaxy S24 Ultra. It eliminates the need to screenshot and open it with Google Lens, and it really works as advertised—you circle something, and Google finds it for you.

Weather:

The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a new Pixel Weather app, powered by Gemini Nano. The app offers real-time weather updates with AI-generated reports and forecasts. Other improvements in the new weather app include features like drag-and-drop customization of weather blocks, allowing users to prioritize metrics like humidity, AQI, or hourly forecasts.