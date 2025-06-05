Motorola Teases new Moto Edge Smartphone Launch in India, Edge 60 Expected

Motorola India has teased a new Moto Edge smartphone launch in India and it is likely going to be the Edge 60 5G, which debuted globally back in April alongside the Edge 60 Pro. The Edge 60 lineup currently in India includes the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and the Edge 60 Stylus.

Motorola teased the new Moto Edge smartphone launch via its X account with a teaser that states “A camera as Edgy as you are.” The teaser also shows the camera controls of the device which further suggests that it will have a telephoto sensor on the back considering one can zoom beyond 50x. The Edge 60 5G also features a 3x telephoto sensor, further suggesting that this could mark the debut of the standard Edge 60 model. Motorola states that the device is coming soon.

Motorola Edge 60 5G: Specifications

The Edge 60 packs a 6.7″ quad-curved pOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ support, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, a 446 ppi, and 2712×1220 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of uMCP storage that will be expandable up to 512GB.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony LYT-700C f/1.88 primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.0 sensor with auto-focus support. The device packs a 5200mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging.

It also has Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The handset is IP68 + IP69 and has the MIL-STD-810H certification. The handset runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. Connectivity options on the handset should include Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6, Dual-SIM 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.