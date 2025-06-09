Hands-on Comparison: Google Pixel 9a and Realme GT 7—Which Should You Buy?

The Pixel 9a is now available at a price tag of Rs 46,999 including the bank offers and Rs 49,999 without them. That’s the cheapest Pixel 9 series device you can get in India right now but the question here is, what are the competitors offering at that price point? Realme launched the Realme GT 7 a couple of weeks back, with a starting price of Rs 39,999 and Rs 46,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB version which can even come down to Rs 43,999 with the bank offers.

While we have already reviewed the two devices and have pointed out their strengths and weaknesses, here’s a side-by-side comparison between the Google Pixel 9a and Realme GT 7 to help you decide on picking one out of the two.

Design

Design is always subjective when it comes to smartphones, and in our view, both devices feature distinct designs and have their respective pros and cons. The Pixel 9a is compact, has flat sides, a flushed camera bar, and tactile buttons along with tight haptics. While it has a plastic back that doesn’t feel like plastic at all, its frame is made of aluminium. Further, it is more comfortable to hold than the GT 7 due to its compact form factor.

The Realme GT 7 is exactly the opposite. It has a large square-shaped protruding camera module on the back, a curved back panel, tactile buttons with a contrasting colour for the power key, tight haptics, an overall large form factor, and a heavier body. While it has fibreglass on the back, its frame is made of plastic instead. The GT 7 is essentially for those who like bigger devices.

Read More: Google Pixel 9a Review: It Has Its Charm

While you’ll have to choose a form factor for yourself, we’d like to point out that the Realme GT 7 gets a better IP rating with both IP68 and IP69 ratings, while the Pixel 9a gets only the former. Both of them will sustain splashes of water and dust without any issues, but the GT 7 does have an advantage here.

As for audio, they have stereo speakers, whereas the Pixel 9a has far better speakers that have depth and handle all frequencies of sound equally well. On the GT 7, the speakers lack bass, and the sound is dominated by vocals and treble.

As we’ve said before, both Pixel 9a and Realme GT 7 have their plus points in the design segment, so it’s a tie in this area.

Display

Both Pixel 9a and Realme GT 7 have capable panels that perform well both indoors and outdoors. However, if we talk of specifications, Realme’s panel is better in terms of the certifications it has, such as the Dolby Vision certification, along with its higher brightness values, how responsive it is, and how it handles the colours that look more vibrant.

On the other hand, Pixel 9a’s display showcases more natural colours. While it is equally smooth, it may not get as bright under certain circumstances. Moreover, it has a lower Resolution compared to the Realme GT 7’s panel. While text and other content look good on the 9a for its display size, it’s just sharper on Realme’s panel.

The Realme GT 7’s bezels are also thinner. While Pixel 9a has symmetrical bezels, they are noticeably thicker and interfere with the costing experience until you get used to them.

Again, these panels are capable in their own way, but Realme equipped its phone with a panel that is superior hardware-wise.

Both the Pixel 9a and the Realme GT 7 have optical in-display fingerprint Sensors that work the same way. They are equally responsive and fast, so neither of them has any complaints in that area.

Read More: Realme GT 7 Review: Long-Lasting, Powerful, and Ready for Anything

Software & Performance

Performance-wise, there’s no hiding that the Realme GT 7 is the clear winner. It has a more powerful chip (Dimensity 9400e versus Tensor G4 in Pixel 9a), more RAM, and higher storage. While both were quite smooth for us in daily use, the GT 7 took off when it came to gaming and handled everything we threw at it with ease.

While Tensor G4 can also handle gaming, it is not tuned for higher graphics and consistently high frame rates, which the GT 7 handles like a pro for any game you can think of on Android. The RAM management was also better on the GT 7 due to the superior hardware, while the Pixel had to load apps more often.

Software is again dependent on what the user likes. If you like a more minimal user experience filled with just the right amount of customisation features, then Pixel 9a is made for you. Its software is fluid and responsive. While some features I am used to on other phones are missing, like double tapping to wake the device, it is still the signature Pixel software experience many look for.

Furthermore, with Google giving Android a fresh coat of paint later this year with Android 16, there’s all the more reason to consider a Pixel if you prefer Google’s implementation of Android.

There’s also no denying that on the Pixel, you get updates quicker and for longer (7 years to be specific). In the case of Realme GT 7, it is the Realme UI 6 that goes the extra mile in terms of features and customisation.

Based on Android 15, it gets you that extensive AOD and lock screen customisation, the AI Planner and other features like the AI writing composer, and generally a more vast set of features that give you granular control over each element in the software which is something not quite possible with Google’s Android at the moment. It is also smooth and slightly more snappier than the experience on Pixel. Realme promises three major Android updates and four years of security patches. That’s a decent policy but is nowhere close to Google’s.

To sum it up, if you’re looking for power-packed performance, plan to game often, and want a feature-rich, fast experience, the Realme GT 7 is the one to go for. But if you prefer a minimal, clean, and fluid software experience with a beautiful interface and don’t care much for gaming or heavy tasks, opt for the Pixel and you’ll be set for years to come.

Battery and Charging

The Pixel 9a has the largest battery ever in a Pixel phone, at 5010mAh, but sadly, Realme obliterates the device with a 7000mAh cell in its GT 7. While the 9a easily lasts a day and a half, the GT 7 could run for even three days. Where the 9a can give you 6 to 7 hours of screen-on time with average use, the GT 7 can offer up to 10 hours or more with certain use cases.

Realme’s phone is just physically more capable, and the Pixel 9a cannot beat that, even in terms of charging. Where the Pixel could take more than 2 hours to charge, the GT 7 can charge from 0 to 100 within an hour max. Again, the GT 7 offers more for its price compared to Google’s in this department.

Cameras

The device’s primary sensor captures vibrant, detailed photos, though dynamic range can be inconsistent. The ultra-wide sensor maintains colour but lacks detail and shows distortion. Portrait shots are excellent with natural bokeh and accurate EDGE detection, despite occasional darkness. The telephoto sensor shines at 2x zoom with improved dynamic range and detail; however, quality degrades at 10x and 20x due to software processing and digital zoom. Artificial lighting yields good detail and vibrant colours, but low light causes softness. Selfies are sharp with accurate edge detection and natural skin tones.

The new Pixel 9a takes great photos in daylight, with natural colours, excellent dynamic range, and high detail. Its ultra-wide lens keeps consistent colours but can distort at the edges. Portrait shots are a highlight, showing great detail, sharpness, and natural bokeh. The camera performs well in artificial light, maintaining colour and sharpness, and handles low light effectively with no noise. Selfies are sharp with good skin tones and colours, though portrait selfie edge detection could be better.

The Google Pixel 9a appears to be the better overall camera phone when we compare it with the Realme GT 7, due to multiple reasons, including more consistent quality, superior Portrait Mode, and strong Low-Light performance. The telephoto sensor — Realme GT 7’s only clear advantage — helps it shoot better photos when zooming in, thereby impressing with its Optical Zoom capabilities.

In summary, while the Realme GT 7 offers a dedicated telephoto lens for optical zoom, the Pixel 9a consistently delivers high-quality images across various lighting conditions, excels in portrait photography, and offers a more reliable low-light experience. Google’s reputation for exceptional camera software also plays a crucial role in the Pixel’s overall photographic prowess, while Realme’s GT 7 cameras need more software optimisation.

To wrap up this comparison between the Pixel 9a and Realme GT 7, the GT 7 stands out with its feature-rich package, powerful performance, and a lot more to offer, despite its highest price tag of Rs 46,999. Its cameras may not be the best, but they’re still respectable for what’s on offer. It certainly delivers more value for its price tag compared to Google’s phone and as we said in our Realme GT 7 review, it’s ready for anything.

The Pixel 9a, on the other hand, falls short in hardware when stacked against the GT 7. However, it tries to make up for that with its excellent cameras, clean software experience with a superior software policy, and a compact form factor that many users will appreciate.