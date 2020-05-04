Advertisement

BSNL Vasantham prepaid plan of Rs 96 validity reduced to 60 days

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2020 12:08 pm

The BSNL Vasantham Gold plan includes 250 minutes per day voice calls to any network, excluding Mumbai and Delhi circles.
State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now reduced the validity of 96 prepaid recharge plan in Tamil Nadu circle. The prepaid voucher of Rs 96 is known as the Vasantham Gold plan or PV96.

The Rs 96 plan now comes with a validity of 30 days. Earlier the same plan offering a validity of 90 days. It means the telco has reduced the validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan by 30 days.

BSNL Chennai on its Twitter handle has announced the new development. The tweet mentions that freebies validity, tariff validity and all other terms and conditions for the plan will remain the same.



It is worth noting that BSNL’s Rs 96 plan has undergone several changes since it was launched last year for a promotional period of 90 days. Later the plan was reintroduced again in October for a promotional period of 90 days. Earlier this year, the plan was reintroduced again with half validity. Then BSNL extended the validity of its Rs 96 prepaid recharge plan after which the plan came with plan validity of 90 days alongside freebies.


For the benefits, the plan includes 250 minutes per day voice calls to any network, excluding Mumbai and Delhi circles. After 250 minutes, users will be charged at base tariff plan till midnight of that particular day.

The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any network in India, while the validity of the plan will be 60 days now. It does not offer any data benefits. After 60 days, subscribers will get two grace period after which the plan will be terminated.

BSNL recently started offering 4 per cent discount to users who recharge for other BSNL accounts. The scheme is available until May 31. Other telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel are also running similar schemes for users who recharge for other numbers.

