Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India

Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones have debuted in India with features like active noise cancellation, sweat- and water-resistance, and 60 hours of battery life. Here are all the details of the newly announced Skullcandy headphones.

Skullcandy Icon ANC: Price, Availability

The Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones are is now available in India at a special launch price of Rs 8,999 on Skullcandy. in and at select retailers nationwide. It can be bought in Black and Bone color options.

Skullcandy Icon ANC: Features

The headphones feature a durable metal headband and plush earcups for all-day comfort, while their IPX4 rating ensures resistance to sweat and water, making them suitable for any environment.

The Icon ANC also includes a protective travel bag, making it easier to carry them on the go. With a battery life of up to 60 hours with ANC turned off and up to 50 hours with ANC on, the headphones are built for long listening sessions. A quick 10-minute charge can deliver up to four hours of playback.

Skullcandy has also included several premium features like Personal Sound by Mimi for custom audio tuning, an Adjustable Stay-Aware mode that lets users remain aware of their surroundings, and Natural Voice Sidetone to improve call experiences.

The headphones support low-latency audio for smoother streaming, multipoint pairing for connecting to two devices at once, and voice-assistant-friendly features like Google Fast Pair and Google Finder. Users can also customize their experience further through the Skullcandy App and enjoy seamless music access with Spotify Tap.