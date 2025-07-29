HomeNewsSkullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India

Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones Launched in India

Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones have debuted in India with up to 60 hours of runtime, multipoint pairing, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones have debuted in India with features like active noise cancellation, sweat- and water-resistance, and 60 hours of battery life. Here are all the details of the newly announced Skullcandy headphones.

Skullcandy Icon ANC: Price, Availability

The Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones are is now available in India at a special launch price of Rs 8,999 on Skullcandy. in and at select retailers nationwide. It can be bought in Black and Bone color options.

Skullcandy Icon ANC: Features

The headphones feature a durable metal headband and plush earcups for all-day comfort, while their IPX4 rating ensures resistance to sweat and water, making them suitable for any environment.

The Icon ANC also includes a protective travel bag, making it easier to carry them on the go. With a battery life of up to 60 hours with ANC turned off and up to 50 hours with ANC on, the headphones are built for long listening sessions. A quick 10-minute charge can deliver up to four hours of playback.

Skullcandy has also included several premium features like Personal Sound by Mimi for custom audio tuning, an Adjustable Stay-Aware mode that lets users remain aware of their surroundings, and Natural Voice Sidetone to improve call experiences.

The headphones support low-latency audio for smoother streaming, multipoint pairing for connecting to two devices at once, and voice-assistant-friendly features like Google Fast Pair and Google Finder. Users can also customize their experience further through the Skullcandy and enjoy seamless music access with Spotify Tap.

