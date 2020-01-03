BSNL brings back Vasantham Plan of Rs 96 with half validity

BSNL Rs 96 plan was previously offering a validity of 180 days

BSNL has once again reintroduced its Rs 96 prepaid recharge plan. But this time, the operator has reduced the validity of the plan. The prepaid voucher of Rs 96 is known as the Vasantham Gold plan or PV96.

The Rs 96 plan was launched last year but it was for a promotional period of 90 days. Later the plan was reintroduced again in October for a promotional period of 90 days. However, now the plan has been reintroduced again.

TelecomTalk reports that the BSNL Rs 96 plan was previously offering a validity of 180 days but this time, the plan comes with a validity of 90 days. It means that BSNL has reduced the validity of the plan to half. The freebies validity, which is 21 days, has not been changed by BSNL.

For the benefits, the plan offers voice calling daily capped at 250 minutes. Apart from calling, the freebies also include 100 SMS per day for 21 days. It does not offer any data benefits.

Recently, BSNL Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans were launched with unlimited calling. BSNL Rs 299 broadband plan offers unlimited voice calling via BSNL landline service and 20 Mbps speeds up to 50GB, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps, and there’s no FUP limit. If the user does not migrate to another plan after six months, BSNL will change them to the 2GB CUL plan after six months.



BSNL Rs 491 broadband plan offers unlimited voice calling option to any network within India and 20 Mbps speeds and 120GB FUP limit every month, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps. After six months, BSNL will automatically migrate the Rs 491 plan users to 3GB CUL broadband plan available in the respective circle.