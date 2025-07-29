Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G renders have been leaked online which suggest that Samsung will be refreshing the design of the handset with a new camera module on the back. Aside from that, the device will likely also get a new Chipset which will still be a Samsung’s in-house Exynos one.

The Galaxy A17 5G renders were leaked by Android Headlines, where one can spot the new camera module look which we first saw in this year’s Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56. Instead of individually stacking sensors, they are now a part of an all-new black pill-shaped module. The Galaxy A17 5G would still look the same as its predecessor from the front, however, with thick bezels and an even larger chin.

The buttons reside on the right with the SIM tray on the left. The charging port, speaker, and a mic should be at the bottom of the device

Specs-wise, one shouldn’t expect any major changes apart from a new chip under the hood, which will be the Exynos 1380. Aside from that, the report adds that the device will get the same camera setup – a 50-megapixel primary, 5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and the exact same dimensions as the Galaxy A16, which is 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9mm. It will also be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging, which is again identical to the A16 5G.

However, the device should come pre-installed with One UI 7 or One UI 8. The Galaxy A16 5G was promised six years of Android OS updates so that should also follow with the A17 5G. The A16 5G came out in October last year, so the A17 5G could also debut around the same time this year.