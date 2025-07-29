Microsoft Launches Copilot Mode in Edge Browser: Everything to Know

Microsoft has announced the launch of Copilot mode in Edge Browser so the AI can essentially elevate your web browsing experience. “It doesn’t just wait idly for you to click but anticipates what you might want to do next. It doesn’t just give you endless tabs to sift through but works with you as a collaborator that makes sense of it all,” said Microsoft.

Microsoft is rolling out a revamped new tab experience in Edge for users with Copilot Mode enabled. Instead of the traditional layout, users are greeted with a minimalist interface featuring a single input box that combines chat, search, and web navigation.

Copilot Mode in Edge browser leverages AI to understand user intent, helping kickstart tasks more efficiently. It also has contextual awareness of open tabs, allowing users to delegate certain tasks directly to Copilot. Whether you’re comparing products, making decisions, or simply browsing, the feature aims to turn Edge into a more intelligent, productivity-driven tool.

Microsoft says more updates and enhancements will be introduced to Copilot Mode over time. For users who prefer the classic Edge experience, the option to switch back remains available in the browser settings.

With user permission, Microsoft Edge’s Copilot can access all open tabs to better understand the context of your browsing activity. This added awareness enables smarter comparisons, quicker decision-making, and less need to switch between tabs.

For instance, when researching vacation rentals across different websites, you can ask Copilot to identify which property is closest to the beach and includes a full kitchen. By pulling information from multiple tabs simultaneously, Copilot simplifies the process and helps you find the best option faster.

Starting today, Copilot in Edge supports natural voice navigation. You can speak directly to Copilot about what you’re trying to do – whether it’s locating information on a page, or having Copilot open a few tabs to compare options between products. Just say what you need, and Copilot will help you move faster with less clicking and typing.

Coming soon, you will be able to give Copilot permission to access the additional browser context it needs, such as your history and credentials, to take more advanced and seamless actions – like booking reservations or managing errands on your behalf. Imagine simply asking, “Find me a paddleboard rental near work,” and Copilot not only finds the best option, but checks the weather, makes the booking and even suggests sunscreen or tutorial videos to help you prepare.

Further, Microsoft is preparing to introduce a new capability in Edge Copilot that will help users organize their browsing—both past and present—into topic-based journeys. These journeys are designed to offer guided support, surfacing relevant suggestions and helping users stay focused on their tasks.

For example, if you’ve been researching how to start an online business, Copilot can identify the theme and recommend next steps, such as tutorials on building a website. This intelligent guidance aims to keep projects moving forward with less manual effort.

Importantly, Copilot will only access your browsing content when you explicitly enable it, with clear visual indicators to show when it’s active. Microsoft emphasizes that user privacy and security remain a top priority, and the company is taking a measured approach to ensure the feature is implemented responsibly.

Copilot Mode in Edge browser is available for free, for a limited time, starting today in all Copilot markets, exclusively on Edge for Windows and Mac. This is a fully opt-in feature.