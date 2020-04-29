BSNL offering 4 per cent discount on recharging other numbers

Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel have already been running similar schemes for users who recharge for other numbers.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that it is offering a 4 percent discount to consumers who recharge other BSNL numbers. The scheme is available until May 31.



BSNL has released a new version 2.0.46 update for its My BSNL app on Android as per which the telco is offering 4 percent discount to users who recharge for other BSNL accounts. This development was first spotted by Telecom Talk.



Earlier this year, BSNL announced two schemes - ‘Apno Ki Madad Se Recharge' and ‘Ghar Baithe Recharge' in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. The first scheme enables a BSNL user to recharge another BSNL number be it a friend or family. On recharging the number, the BSNL user will get a four percent discount and will be eligible for a cashback.



The next scheme Ghar Baithe Recharge enables users to request for recharge with a BSNL official who will come at the subscriber's home and do the recharge manually for them. For this, the subscriber has to call the toll free number 5670099 and request for a recharge.



Airtel has launched a Super Hero feature on its Airtel Thanks app to allow payments and receive credit up to 4% on recharging for other Airtel numbers.



Jio launched JioPOS lite which gives you a commission of 4.16% on every recharge. The app has a passbook where you can see the transactions for the past 20 days.



Vodafone Idea also launched #RechargeforGood program with up to 6% cashback offers. To avail the offer, existing prepaid customer needs to log in to My Vodafone App or My Idea App and recharge for any other Vodafone Idea Prepaid customer.



