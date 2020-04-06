BSNL extends validity of Rs 96 prepaid plan

BSNL Rs 96 Vasantham Gold plan is applicable only to new, migration and validity extension users.

BSNL has extended the validity of its Rs 96 prepaid recharge plan in Chennai & Tamil Nadu circles. The prepaid voucher of Rs 96 is known as the Vasantham Gold plan or PV96.





The BSNL Vasantham Gold comes with plan validity of 90 days alongside freebies which are valid for 21 days from the date of activating the plan, reports TelecomTalk. The plan will be now valid till June 30, 2020.





To recall, the Rs 96 plan was launched last year but it was for a promotional period of 90 days. Later the plan was reintroduced again in October for a promotional period of 90 days. Earlier this year, the plan was reintroduced again with half validity.

For the benefits, the plan offers voice calling daily capped at 250 minutes in Home and National Roaming circles, excluding Mumbai and Delhi circles. After 250 minutes, users will be charged at base tariff plan till midnight of that particular day. Apart from calling, the freebies also include 100 SMS per day for 21 days to any network. It does not offer any data benefits. The validity of these freebies would be 21 days.





During the 90 days validity, to make outgoing voice calls, BSNL prepaid users can recharge the talk time plans whereas the incoming calls will be free till 90 days. After completion of 90 days, users will be given two grace periods of seven days and 165 days, after which their SIM card will be expired.

BSNL recently launched Rs 693, Rs 1,212 prepaid plans which come with 365 days validity in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circles. Both plans do not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and are only data packs. Rs 693 plan comes with 300GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days. The Rs 1212 plan offers 500GB data for the whole 365 days validity.



